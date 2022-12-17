Last Updated:

Maharashtra: BJP Protests In Nashik Against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bhutto

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday held a protest in Ravivar Karanja area of Nashik in Maharashtra against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's for his objectionable remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Among those who took part were MP Anil Bonde, city unit chief Girish Palve, and MLA Devyani Pharande.

The BJP held protests nationwide during the day against Bhutto, calling his statement "highly shameful and derogatory".

