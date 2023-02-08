Maharashtra: BMC Engineer Arrested For Accepting Rs 8.5 Lakh To Spare Illegal House From Demolition

Maharashtra’s Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested two persons, including an engineer from Mumbai civic body BMC for accepting a bribe of Rs 8.5 lakh to protect an illegal house from demolition, an official said on Wednesday.

The BMC on January 16 sent a demolition notice to the owner of the 2-storey house in suburban Bandra saying the structure was unauthorised, said the ACB official.

The owner met junior engineer Mohan Rathod of the local ward (H/West) who first demanded Rs 15 lakh to spare the property but brought it down to Rs 9 lakh after negotiation, he said.

After being approached by the house owner on Monday, the ACB laid a trap and arrested Rathod as he accepted Rs 8.5 lakh from the complainant through a private person, said the official.

Rathod and the private person were arrested and booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, said the official.

