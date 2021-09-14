Maharashtra: Boat Capsizes In Wardha River; 11 Feared Drowned

A boat carrying 11 people capsized in the Wardha river on Tuesday, 14 September 2021. In the incident, at least 11 people are feared drowned. As per the officials, four bodies, including one of a sailor, have been recovered so far. The incident took place within the limits of the Benoda Shaheed police station in Maharashtra's Amravati district. Operation is underway to search for others.

The boat capsized at Shri Kshetra Jhunj (a religious place) in Warud tehsil of the district. Hari Balaji, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amaravati (Rural) said that the 11 people who were on the boat belonged to the same family.

According to the reports, the incident occurred at around 10:30 am. A police official said that the boat was overcrowded. Prima facie, it appears that the craft was unable to bear the weight of its occupants, he said, adding that the victims were going in the boat after completing a ritual on the banks of the river.

The rescue operation is carried out by State Disaster Rescue Force (SDRF). Local divers and fishermen are also helping the officials. The area has been receiving a heavy downpour for the past few days.

Assam boat tragedy

At least two persons died and one went missing when two boats collided in the Brahmaputra river on September 8 evening. In the incident, a private boat named Ma Kamala' carrying 92 passengers capsized and sank following an accident with a government-owned ferry near Nimati Ghat in the Jorhat district.

The deceased were identified as Indreswar Bora from Lakhimpur and Parimita Das from Guwahati. The missing person was identified as Dr Bikramjit Barua from Jorhat. Meanwhile, the owner of the boat `Maa Kamala', Pani Ram Kalita, was arrested on Monday, 13 September 2021, for alleged negligence.