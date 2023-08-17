Last Updated:

Maharashtra: Body Of Man Found At Wardha Site Where Unused Ammunition Was Being Demolished

The demolition of unused ammunition was carried out at the Sonegaon demolition ground in Pulgaon and the body of civilian Yogesh Kishore was found when the site was being cleared post the drill.

Press Trust Of India

The body of a man was found at the site of demolition of unused ammunition carried out by a team of the Central Ammunition Depot (CAD) in Pulgaon in Wardha on Thursday, an official said.

The demolition drill was held in coordination with the civil administration and the police, it added.

The local police has been intimated and all help is being given to it as well as kin of the deceased in the matter, the release informed.

