Maharashtra: Bombay HC Asks BMC To File Affidavit On Door-to-door Vaccination Drive

The Bombay High Court ordered the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday, August 5, to file an affidavit in the case of a door-to-door immunisation push for bedridden people until next Wednesday.

Following a High Court decision in a petition filed by one lawyer, Dhruti Kapadia, the drive was implemented. The petitioner informed a Bombay High Court bench chaired by the Chief Justice that there are some severe difficulties that need to be solved as soon as possible in order for the door-to-door vaccination programme to run smoothly and reach all of the required individuals without difficulty.

Bombay HC on the door-to-door vaccination campaign

The petitioner told High Court, "People who are bedridden for 15-20 years are not having any government ID cards and that is why they are not getting the benefit of this initiative though they are most vulnerable."

She went on to say that local doctors are either unwilling or unable to provide previous medical fitness certificates to the bedridden, as required by BMC regulation and that this is affecting the drive. In its appeal, the petitioner also stated that instead of email addresses, BMC should offer a call centre helpline number for bed-ridden COVID vaccine recipients to register. This would make the programme more effective. On Thursday, the Bombay High Court will hear the matter.

Bombay HC asks BMC to file affidavit

On May 19, the Bombay High Court asked the Mumbai civic body if a door-to-door COVID-19 immunisation campaign for senior residents and people with disabilities who are unable to visit inoculation centres may be implemented. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni had said, "If the BMC says it can start a door-to-door vaccination, we will give it permission. No need to wait for the Central government’s nod."

"Will you come to the help of elderly citizens? Even though the Centre is not giving green signal (for door-to-door vaccination) we are willing to give you (BMC) green signal,” Chief Justice Datta had said. “Will the BMC be able to go to the house of those persons, who cannot step out of their houses, and vaccinate them?” the court had asked.

(With agency inputs)

Picture Credit: PTI