'Maharashtra Cabinet To Discuss PM Modi's Appeal To Cut Fuel Prices,' Says DyCM Ajit Pawar

A day after PM Modi scathed certain state governments over high prevailing fuel prices, Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar announced that a discussion on providing relief to the people may be held in the cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday. Ajit Pawar underlined that the state government will take all accounts, as well as their possible impact into consideration in the meeting. He also urged the Centre to reduce the tax further, instead of pinning the blame on states.

"Yesterday PM Modi held a meeting with state CMs about the COVID situation. In that PM also spoke about taxes on petrol and diesel. We have given relief to people for the price of petrol and diesel in the state. Today, there is a cabinet meeting and a discussion might happen on this topic," said Ajit Pawar.

He added, "We will take note of it in the meeting and will discuss it. Maharashtra government tax is a little bit more than that of the central government on fuel. We will take all the accounts, as well as what the impact will be if we do anything regarding this. Central government should not always blame the state, they should also reduce the tax."

Earlier, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had reacted sharply to PM's statements and had alleged ‘step-motherly treatment’ to the state. Thackeray had claimed that the Centre owed Rs 26,500 crore to the state. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was quick to fact-check the MVA Government, revealing that it had collected over Rs 79,000 crore as fuel taxes and was likely to collect another Rs 33,000 crore this year.

The truth hurts, but facts speak for themselves.

Maharshtra Govt has collected ₹79,412 crore as fuel taxes since 2018 & is expected to collect 33,000 cr this year. (Adding up to a whopping ₹1,12,757 cr). Why did it not reduce VAT on petrol & diesel to provide relief to people? — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 28, 2022

PM Modi scathes Opposition on high fuel prices

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister called out the Opposition states for failing to act on the Centre's request to bring down the exorbitant fuel prices by reducing VAT. PM Modi stated that while the Centre had done its job by cutting the excise duty, states had failed to do their part.

Discussing how the move would help boost 'cooperative federalism', PM Modi shared how BJP-led states like Gujarat and Karnataka incurred losses running between Rs 3,500-5000 crores each due to the tax waiver. He also called out the names of 7 states, specifically requesting them to do so in the interest of their citizens.

"The Centre reduced the excise duty on fuel prices last November and also requested states to reduce tax. I am not criticizing anyone but request Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu to reduce VAT now and give benefits to people," said PM Modi.