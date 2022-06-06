Maharashtra Cabinet To Hold Key Meet Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases In The State

Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government will hold a key meeting on Monday. Top ministers and officials of the Maharashtra government will hold a key meeting today at 4 p.m. to discuss the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,357 new covid-19 cases and one death. It was for the third day in a row when the state reported more than 1,000 cases.

According to the state public health department, the state now has 5,888 active cases. Around 595 people were discharged following their recovery. The case recovery rate stands at 98.05% while the fatality rate is 1.87%.

Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, Devendra Fadnavis in a tweet, informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra had tested positive for coronavirus for the second time. He had also earlier contracted the viral infection on October 25, 2020, following which he was admitted to the St George's Hospital in south Mumbai.

The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis in a tweet said, “I have tested COVID-19 positive, and am in home isolation. Taking medication and treatment as per the doctor’s advice. Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get Covid tests done. Take care every one.”

I have tested #COVID19 positive and in home isolation.

Taking medication & treatment as per the doctor’s advice.

Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get Covid tests done.

Take care everyone ! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 5, 2022

Maharashtra makes masks mandatory as COVID cases rise

In view of a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray government on June 4, announced that masks will be mandated in public places. The Maharashtra health department on Friday also ordered the district and civic authorities to ramp up coronavirus testing and vaccination coverage as the number of COVID samples being examined was reduced.

Informing about the mask mandate, the Additional Chief Secretary of Health, Pradeep Vyas, wrote a letter to collectors, municipal corporations, and chief executive officers. In the letter, he stated that all districts should ensure the proportion of RT-PCR tests was at least 60%.

The letter by Chief Secretary stated that people should be advised to wear masks in closed public spaces like trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges and schools. This came after the state witnessed a sharp spike in COVID cases over the last week, with 1,081 cases reported on June 1, the highest since February 24.