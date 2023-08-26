Maharashtra: Charas Worth Rs 30 Lakh Seized, Two Bihar Natives Held

Police have arrested two persons in Thane city in Maharashtra and seized 2.6 kg charas worth Rs 30 lakh from them, an official said on Saturday.

The accused duo, who hail from Sitamarhi in Bihar, were arrested at Kopri in Thane on Friday by the Crime Unit-V of Thane police's crime, he said.

"The police had received a tip-off that some persons were coming to Thane to sell charas. Accordingly, a trap was laid near a school in Thane east and the duo was nabbed," senior inspector Vikas Ghodke of the crime unit-V said.

During their search, the accused were found carrying 2.6 kg charas and Nepal currency notes, he said.

The duo was identified as Prashant Kumar Rambabu Singh (27) and Premshankar Laxminarayan Thakur (23), both residents of Sitamarhi in Bihar, the police said.

An offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against them at the Kopri police station, he said.

After being arrested, the accused were produced in a local court, which remanded them in police custody till August 29.

Prima facie, the accused had brought the narcotics from Nepal, the official said, adding that investigation into the case is on.