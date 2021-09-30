Maharashtra Chief Secretary & DGP Summoned By CBI In Anil Deshmukh Case: Sources

As per sources, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and state DGP Sanjay Pandey in connection with the corruption probe against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. This marks one of the first instances where the seniormost police officer and bureaucrat of a state have been called by an investigative agency. While the purpose of the summons is unclear, officials told PTI that the senior officers were asked to respond to some queries relating to the investigation. A day earlier, Kailash Gaikwad, a Deputy Secretary in the Maharashtra Home Department, recorded his statement before the Enforcement Directorate.

This pertained to the ECIR filed by the ED against Deshmukh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on May 11 for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification. It arrested the former Maharashtra Home Minister's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and his personal assistant Kundan Shinde on May 26 and were remanded to custody subsequently. An additional collector rank officer, Palande was suspended under Section 4(2) A of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979.

Anil Deshmukh under the radar of central agencies

The trouble for Anil Deshmukh started on February 20 when former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled 'extortion' charges against him. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked dismissed cop Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1,750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. After the HC directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary enquiry into these allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister and he was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. Furthermore, it accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials.

In another development, Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga and CBI sub-inspector Abhishek Tiwari were arrested on September 2 for leaking a purported Preliminary Enquiry report of the central agency. This report concluded that no cognizable offence was made out against the ex-Maharashtra Home Minister as far as Singh's allegations are concerned. Dismissing their bail plea, a Special CBI court sent them to judicial custody till September 20.

