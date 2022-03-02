Maharashtra: Cinema Halls, Restaurants Allowed To Function At 100 Pc Capacity In 14 Districts Including Mumbai

Easing curbs imposed to contain COVID-19, Maharashtra government on Wednesday said shopping complexes, restaurants, cinema and theatre halls in 14 districts including Mumbai will be allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity. A government notification said these are districts where first vaccination dose is more than 90 per cent, second dose over 70 per cent, positivity rate less than 10 per cent and bed occupancy of oxygen supported or ICU bed is less than 40 per cent.

The 14 districts are: Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Pune, Bhandara, Sindhudurg, Nagpur, Raigad, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Gondia, Chandrapur and Kolhapur.

All shopping complexes, cinema halls, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools, religious places, drama theatres (natyagrihas), tourist places, entertainment parks etc are allowed to operate with 100 per cent capacity in these districts, the notification said. “For other administrative units excluded from this list, these shall operate at 50 per cent of the capacity,” the notification said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)