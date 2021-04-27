Maharashtra: Civic Officials Beaten Up In Nalasopara For Enforcing Lockdown In Market

In a shocking incident, Municipal Corporation officers were attacked by a mob in Maharashtra's Nalasopara on Tuesday after they reached a crowded market in the region to enforce a lockdown. As per sources, several people were found flouting COVID-19 norms in the market which saw a lack of social distancing as well as mask-less people on the streets. After the civic officials of the Virar-Vasai corporation asked the crowd and hawkers to adhere to the rules, a mob gathered to beat up the officials instead.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra

A state-wide stringent Section 144 has been imposed in Maharashtra which forbids the gathering of more than 4 people amid the rising cases of COVID-19. Along with this a night curfew from 8 PM to 7 AM is also in enforcement. The movement of people in public places without valid reasons, except people in essential services, has also been barred while offices have been asked to work from home except for central, state, and local governments, co-op, state and private banks, and offices of advocates. Importantly, all food shops have been allowed to remain open, street hawkers too are allowed from 7 AM to 8 PM for takeaway.

The state recorded 48,700 novel coronavirus cases on Monday taking the total tally to 43,43,727. Currently, there are 6,74,770 active cases in the state while 71,736 patients were discharged. Its capital Mumbai recorded 3876 new cases in a span of 24 hours. The positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 16.72 per cent, 82.92 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively.