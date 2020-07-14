Maharashtra Clocks 6741 Fresh COVID-19 Cases; Toll Of Recoveries Near 1.5 Lakh

Maharashtra on Tuesday clocked 6,741 fresh cases of novel Coronavirus disease, taking the overall tally of confirmed cases to 2,67,665, informed the state health department.

The death toll rose due to COVID-19 to 10,695 after 213 patients succumbed to the illness in the last 24 hours. The number of recovered patients jumped by 4,500 in the same period to reach 1,49,007. As of July 14, there are 1,07,665 active cases in Maharashtra.

In the state capital Mumbai, 954 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the aggregate to 95,100. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane district touched 65,324, while that in Palghar stood at 10,226. Pune so far has 42,092 cases while Nagpur has recorded 2,156 cases.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 55.67% while the case fatality rate is 4.%. Currently, 6,98,854 people are under home quarantine and 42,350 people in institutional quarantine. Furthermore, out of 13,72,939 laboratory samples, 2,67,665 have been tested positive (19.49%) for COVID-19 until July 14.

Expressing concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the government was planning to set up sample testing laboratories in all districts.

As per reports, the state FDA authorities have asked remdesivir manufacturers to increase the supply of the medicine amid surging coronavirus cases. It has also asked these companies to distribute 60% of their total supply for Maharashtra to Mumbai and Thane, given the high caseloads in the sister cities.

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry had said that 86% of cases in India are confined to 10 states. Two of these have 50% of these cases – Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu – and eight other states have 36% cases.

