Maharashtra CM Announces Lifting All Existing COVID-19 Curbs; Wearing Masks Voluntary

In a key development, the government of Maharashtra, on March 31, announced that it is lifting all existing COVID-19 curbs in the state, following a cabinet meeting held on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister's office wrote, "All COVID restrictions in Maharashtra will be lifted, as we bring in the new year this Gudi Padwa!" Notably, the announcement comes ahead of the Gudi Padwa festival which will be celebrated on April 2.

As for wearing masks in public places, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that it will be voluntary, although masks should be used as a precaution. "Corona-era restrictions imposed by the Infectious Diseases Prevention Act are being lifted from April 2. Many thanks to all the doctors in the state, all the frontline staff, the police, all the government employees and the citizens who worked hard to keep the people of the state safe during the COVID period", he wrote in his series of tweets.

मास्क वापरण्याचा निर्णय ऐच्छिक असून नागरिकांनी खबरदारी म्हणून मास्क वापरणे, कोरोना प्रतिबंधक लस घेणे आवश्यक आहे.

गुढीपाडवा म्हणजे नववर्षाची सुरुवात. गेली दोन वर्षे महाराष्ट्र राज्य कोरोना संकटाचा यशस्वीपणे मुकाबला करते आहे. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) March 31, 2022

COVID-19 in Maharashtra

The decision by the Uddhav Thackeray administration has been taken after witnessing a downfall in the daily COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra. Earlier on March 30, the state reported just 119 new COVID-19 cases whereas the number of recovering patients was 138, according to the state health department. In addition to this, the state also reported two deaths due to the coronavirus and the number of active cases stands at 939. The department also revealed that the numbers of new COVID-19 cases emerged after conducting 39,562 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 78,73,841, while the death toll has increased to 1,47,782. Maharashtra's capital Mumbai, on the other hand, recorded 38 new cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), out of 30 days so far, the city has witnessed zero fatalities on 26 days.

COVID-19 in India

India's overall condition regarding the COVID-19 situation has also improved as only 1,225 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 28 deaths were also reported which took the total death toll to 5,21,129. According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 5,21,129 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,782 from Maharashtra, 67,865 from Kerala, 40,053 from Karnataka. Moreover, 38,025 deaths from Tamil Nadu, 26,152 from Delhi, 23,495 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,197 from West Bengal have also been reported.

Image: PTI