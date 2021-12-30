Maharashtra CM Calls For State COVID-19 Task Force Meeting; Likely To Announce More Curbs

As Maharashtra continues to report a surge in COVID-19 and Omicron cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called an emergency meeting of the state task force on Thursday. CM Thackeray who will participate through video conferencing will hold discussions on the issue of rising infections in the financial capital of India.

The meeting which will be also attended by several other health officials and the officials of the state COVID-19 task force will be held at 3:30 PM and a call is likely to be taken on imposing more restrictions in the state.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced about calling a meeting of the COVID-19 task force within the next few days for taking a decision on the restrictions in view of a surge in active cases. Speaking on the same, Additional Chief Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said that activities are in the state have increased by nearly 61% in the last 20 days and at the rate at which the cases are increasing, a meeting of the task force must be convened at the earliest.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 restrictions have also been imposed by the state government including night curfews followed by a ban on gatherings in public places. Apart from that, home quarantining and RT-PCR tests have been mandated for all the international passengers from UAE and other 'at-risk' countries. Restrictions have been also laid on New year celebrations across the state, while police officials deployed across the state for keeping a check.

Maharashtra COVID-19 tally

With a single-day spike of 13,154 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, India has recorded a serious rise in infections followed by a major contribution by Maharashtra which has reported 3,900 new infections in a single day. The fresh coronavirus cases in Maharashtra are followed by 20 fatalities, while the active cases stand at 14,065.

Along with that, Maharashtra has also reported 85 new cases of the Omicron variant. While Maharashtra remains in the second position with 252 Omicron cases in total, Delhi has been leading the tally with 263 cases with Gujarat (97) in the third position, Rajasthan (69) in fourth, and Kerala (65) in the fifth position. A total of 22 States have reported Omicron infections so far.

Image: Twitter/@OfficeofUT/Shutterstock