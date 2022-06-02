Maharashtra CM Calls For Urgent Meeting Amid Alarming Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday called for an urgent meeting of the COVID-19 task force, in view of the alarming surge of Coronavirus cases in the state. On June 1, the state recorded 1,081 fresh cases of COVID-19, the highest in the last 3 months after February 24 (1,124 cases).

Just days ago, Maharashtra had also reported COVID-19 B.A. 4 and 5 variants for the first time. Four patients of B.A. 4 variants and three patients of B.A. 5 variants of the Omicron sub-lineage of Coronavirus were detected in Pune. The variant was confirmed through Whole Genomic Sequencing, the state health department informed. While Omicron sub-lineages were found in several parts of the world including South Africa since April 2022, no cases had been detected in the state till May.

Notably, the month of May ended with the state recording 152% more cases than April, although deaths dropped by a significant 70%. The active tally of cases in the state currently stands at 4,032, including 2,970 cases in Mumbai.

COVID cases in Mumbai: Positivity rate crosses 8%

When it comes to Mumbai, the state's positivity rate has crossed a shocking 8.4%. Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 4, but no fatalities, as per the bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The infections on Wednesday rose by 233 compared to the previous day when the city had logged 506 cases. With the spike in daily infections, the number of active cases has jumped close to 3,000 and the number of beds occupied also crossed the 100-bed mark after a long gap

Witnessing the alarming trend, testing labs have been asked to be 'pro-active and fully staffed' and the BMC has urged for an aggressive push for vaccination drive in the 12-18 years age group as well as in the administration of booster doses. Jumbo field hospitals have also been asked to be adequately staffed and on alert.

In another worrying development, the Dharavi slum colony reported 10 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of active cases to 37, a civic official said.

