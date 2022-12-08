Maharashtra CM Directs Civic Body To Beautify Mumbai Ahead Of G20 Meeting

Ahead of a G20 Council meeting in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday asked the local civic body to launch beautification drive in the city on a mission mode.

He asked Mumbai civic authorities to depute 5,000 "Swatchhta Doots" (cleanliness ambassadors) and undertake beautification of the city on a "mission mode".

As per a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the city's beautification projects at a meeting held in Sahyadri guest house in south Mumbai.

He directed officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to "transform" Mumbai for a "visible" change, said the release.

Shinde said the G20 Council is going to hold multiple meetings in Maharashtra and the first one will take place in Mumbai.

"Our state and Mumbai have got this honour (of holding G20 Council meetings) and for that the city should be transformed and branded strongly. In order to beautify Mumbai and make visible changes, 5,000 sanitation workers should be appointed for cleanliness. Also, lighting should be done on significant buildings, important roads, squares, skywalks and flyovers on a mission mode," the release quoted the CM as saying.

Fadnavis suggested civic officials to set up community washing centres in slums, it said.

The civic body is going to undertake a total of 187 beautification works, said the release.

In another release, the BMC said Shinde and Fadnavis will inaugurate city beautification projects at the Gateway of India on Thursday morning.

India assumed the G20 (Group of 20) presidency on December 1 and 14 meetings related to the influential bloc will be held in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur in the next two months.

A meeting of the Development Working Group of the G20 Council will be held in Mumbai from December 13 to 16.

