Maharashtra CM Directs Officials To Monitor Situation As IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rainfall

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took cognisance of developments as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rain alert for several areas across the state. In the wake of heavy rainfall, CM Shinde held a discussion with Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava along with directing all the related districts' guardian secretaries to keep a vigil and control the situation. He has instructed that civilians should be moved to safer places in case of floods and keep National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) squads must be kept ready.

In a series of tweets, Maharashtra CM Office tweeted in Marathi and informed, "The Chief Minister himself is reviewing the situation, considering the meteorological department's warning of torrential rains in the next few days and also the current heavy rains to prevent flooding and loss of life and property".

"CM Shinde is in touch with all the district collectors and has instructed the NDRF personnel as well as other squads to be ready Especially in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, and Kolhapur districts, the citizens should be informed about the rising water and flood situation within time. They have also been directed to relocate from flood-hit areas to suitable places. The Chief Minister is also keeping a close watch on the situation in Mumbai. Due to heavy rains in the district, some rivers have reached warning levels and caution has been directed."

The Kundalika river has crossed the warning level and the water levels of Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas, and Gadhi rivers are slightly below the warning level. Apart from this, as the water of Jagbudi, Kajli river is flowing from the warning level, to give timely notice to the citizens of this area. Therefore CM has directed the District Collector and Water Resources Department to be vigilant and take appropriate precautions to prevent them from moving and causing loss of life.

The Chief Minister has also directed to keep a close watch on the situation in Chiplun and to warn the citizens by giving them repeated instructions.

IMD issues orange alert till July 8

IMD has sounded 'orange' and a 'yellow' alert amid heavy rainfall across the state. It has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas which can further trigger flooding and waterlogging, and closure of underpasses. Some of the rain-prone areas such as Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Pune Sindhudurg, Beed, Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, and many others remain under the heavy rain alert till July 8. People have been asked to take proper precautions and avoid going near water bodies, while teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been also deployed in these areas for carrying out relief operations if required.

(Image: Twitter/MiEknathShinde/PTI)