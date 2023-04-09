Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis reached Ayodhya on Sunday, April 9 to visit the Ram Lala shrine and offered prayers. Almost 5000 Shiv Sainiks, including party legislators and MPs, as well as several other Maharashtra government ministers, accompanied the chief minister on the journey.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis offer prayers at Ram Lala temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/BUR4wD8H5x April 9, 2023

Balasaheb’s dream coming true: Shinde

"It was Balasaheb Thackeray's and millions of Ram devotees' dream to build a grand divine Ram temple in Ayodhya... PM Modi has made this dream come true by beginning the construction of the Ram temple,” Shinde said after offering prayers at the temple.

#WATCH | UP: It was Balasaheb Thackeray's and millions of Ram devotees' dream to build a grand divine Ram temple in Ayodhya... PM Modi has made this dream come true by beginning the construction of the Ram temple: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/bCqIPlXukC — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2023

Along with meeting saints and attending "Maha Aarti" in the evening on the Saryu river bank, Shinde is slated to oversee the continuing construction work of the temple.

Shinde’s first visit after becoming the CM

This is Shinde's first visit to the temple town since being sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister in June last year. The Maharashtra CM had earlier visited Ayodhya as a Shiv Sena leader on November 25, 2018, almost a year before the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute. He also visited the holy city in March 2020 and June last year

Notably, the Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde will attend the Saryu Aarti later in the day before travelling to Lucknow to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

CM Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis receive warm welcome

It is pertinent to note that, Maharashtra CM and Fadnavis received a warm welcome when they arrived at Ayodhya.