Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Celebrates Diwali With Police Jawans In Gadchiroli

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday celebrated Diwali with police personnel in Bhamargad area of the Naxalites-affected Gadchiroli district.

The state police was capable of eradicating Naxalism, he said on this occasion.

"The police personnel in Gadchiroli district stay away from their families to perform their duty. Celebrating Diwali with them is one of the happiest moments for me. Our police is capable of putting an end to the menace of Naxalism," Shinde said.

Shinde was also the guardian minister of Gadchiroli prior to becoming chief minister.

He also inaugurated an administrative building at Dhodraj in Bhamargadh tehsil during his visit on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Director General of Police Rajnish Seth, District Collector Sanjay Meena, Deputy Inspector General Sandeep Patil and Police Superintendent Nilotpal were also present at the event. PTI PR KRK KRK