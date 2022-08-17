Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Orders CID Inquiry Into Vinayak Mete's Death

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, August 17, directed the Director General of Police to conduct a CID inquiry into the death of Shiv Sangram leader Vinayak Mete. Mete died in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune expressway in the Raigad district of Maharashtra on August 14. Shinde's announcement came after Vinayak Mete's wife claimed that he had died two hours before he was shifted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai.

According to news agency PTI, the Shiv Sangram Party leader and former member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) died after a vehicle hit his car near the Khopoo tunnel, resulting in injuries to all occupants. Reportedly, Vinayak Mete was traveling to Mumbai from his home district Beed to attend a meeting called by the state government regarding the Maratha quota.

The former MLC was cremated on Monday in Beed with full state honours. Thousands of people and politicians, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis among other ministers, attended his last rites.

Vinayak Mete's wife seeks inquiry

The wife of Shiv Sangram Party leader Vinayak Mete, Jyoti Mete, had claimed that her husband died two hours before being shifted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai and demanded an inquiry into the “time gap”. She alleged that something was being hidden regarding the time of the accident and the time of death.

“Being a doctor I understood that something was wrong the moment I saw his body at the hospital in Kamothe. As per medical science, a person’s face does not become white instantly after his death. Mete saheb’s face was white when I saw his body. Blood was coming out from his nose and ears,” Jyoti Mete, who is also a doctor, was quoted by PTI.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Arvind Sawant has also demanded a thorough probe into Mete’s death.

(With agency inputs)