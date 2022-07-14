In a big relief for the people of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced a reduction in fuel prices. Accordingly, the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs 5 per litre, whereas that of diesel has been reduced by Rs 3 per litre.

Addressing the press conference, CM Eknath Shinde said, "The Central government led by PM Modi had announced a reduction in VAT and also requested states to do the same so that people can get a double benefit. Some states took the decision whereas the previous government in Maharashtra did not. But today we are reducing fuel prices. Petrol will be reduced by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 3. The inflation will go down with this and people will get relief."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on his Twitter that it is the first step by the Shinde-Fadnavis government towards the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Adding further Fadnavis said that the reduction in fuel prices will incur a burden of Rs 6,000 crore on the state government.

"Great relief to Maharashtrian & Marathi Manus! Happy to announce that new Government under CM Eknathrao Shinde has decided to reduce Petrol & Diesel prices by ₹5/litre & ₹3/litre respectively. This is our step towards the appeal made by Hon PM Modi Ji for benefit to common citizens. State will carry burden of ₹6000 crore for this decision (sic)," Fadnavis tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, while addressing the state Assembly on July 04, Maharashtra CM Shinde had announced the government will soon reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel. He also took to Twitter on July 04 to announce the same as he wrote, "A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken soon to provide relief to the people of the state".

Earlier in May, the Centre had announced a reduction in the excise duty on petrol as well as diesel to provide relief to citizens and slashed Rs 8 per litre for petrol and Rs 6 per litre for diesel.