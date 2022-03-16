Maharashtra CM Extends Holi Greetings, Appeals People To Spare Thought For Environment

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of the Holi festival and appealed them to protect the environment by using natural colours.

Holi is meant for destroying evil thoughts and actions and sowing positivity, he said in a message. While the festival falls on March 18, Thackeray reminded people that March 21 is observed as World Forest Day.

"We cannot neglect the environment if we wish to live a healthy life. We have to take a pledge that we will protect trees and the environment," he said.

