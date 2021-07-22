Maharashtra CM Holds Meeting On Flood Situation In Raigad & Ratnagiri, Orders Rescue Ops

The incessant rains in Maharashtra are taking a toll on the people in the state, with several regions flooded with heavy spells of rain. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has held a meeting with the officials taking a stock of the flooding in the Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. Thackeray also asked the Disaster Management Units to immediately proceed with the rescue operation and stay vigilant.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray held an emergency meeting to take stock of the flood situation in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts caused due to torrential rains in the last 24 hours.



He made the following points; pic.twitter.com/jW5IJRSNja — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 22, 2021

In a series of tweets, the CMO Maharashtra has also advised people who are living near the rivers to take the proper protocols as the water level in the rivers is constantly rising.

Water levels in the rivers are constantly rising; hence citizens staying close by are advised to take adequate precautions & co-operate with the administration.



Alternate arrangements must be made at sites that have active COVID patients. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 22, 2021

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several regions in the state that are set to receive heavy rainfall in the next three days. Marathwada is also likely to receive widespread rainfall during the next two days.

Incessant rains wreak havoc in Maharashtra

As per an ANI report, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed its two teams to Ratnagiri's Khed and Chiplun areas to tackle the flooding situation due to high tides and heavy rains. To accelerate the rescue operation, two more teams have been mobilised, one each for Khed in Ratnagiri and for Mahad in Raigad. In Ratnagiri, the Indian Coast Guard has been asked for aerial help as a precautionary measure as well. Five boats of the local corporation teams are helping with the rescue operation.

As of now, three people have died in the Palghar district, Thane, due to rain-related incidents. Several incidents of landslides in Pune were observed, leading to the closure of roads. Many train services in different areas of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Nashik, have been affected due to water-logging and accumulation of mud. Around 33 trains have been diverted, 51 short-terminated and 48 cancelled because of heavy rainfall in the state. Several passengers were left stranded as restoration work began. Breaking an all-time record of the highest 24-hour rainfall in July, Mahabaleshwar has broken the all-time record of the highest downpour in 24 hours witnessing 480 mm heavy rainfall till 8:30 AM Thursday. Before this, the highest 24-hour rainfall (439.8mm) was recorded on July 7, 1977.

Image: PTI