Maharashtra CM Holds Meeting With State Home Min; FIR To Be Filed Against Sameer Wankhede

In the wake of the NCP vs NCB escalation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with state Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Monday. As per sources, the meeting was held over the 'extortion' charges levelled against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede by Prabhakar Sail, who is an independent witness in the Aryan Khan case.

After the meeting, Dilip Walse-Patil spoke to the reporters, revealing that the Maharashtra government was taking cognizance of Sail's complaint and had provided police protection to him. He said,

If Prabhakar has filed a complaint, then FIR can be registered on it. We are taking full information about it. Prabhakar has been given security by the Mumbai Police since yesterday.

FIR to be filed against Sameer Wankhede

Earlier on Monday, October 25, Republic TV had reported that the Mumbai Police is going to file an FIR against Wankhede based on the allegations of the independent witness, who the NCB claims has turned 'hostile'. Following the news, Sail was seen reaching the Mumbai Crime Branch, where he reportedly discussed the allegations. Minister Patil said,

I have seen the affidavit. He is afraid so he has approached the CP. I haven't met with Nawab Malik yet. I need to understand the situation and accordingly, we will take action.

The Maharashtra Home Minister further stated that not much had been discussed with the CM, but that the government would certainly look into the 'bribery' charges against the NCB officer. He added,

I have discussed this with the CM, but not much has been discussed. I had met him for another issue. Till now, central agencies were not used so extensively. This is being done to weaken the state government. In this matter, he has approached the Sahar police station and I am taking information about the same.

Lurking under threat of arrest: Sameer Wankhede

A series of allegations have been levelled against Wankhede by an independent witness named Prabhakar Sail, in the Aryan Khan arrest case. On Sunday, Sail alleged that the NCB officials made him sign ten blank sheets of paper at the anti-drug agency's office in connection with the Aryan Khan case. He also claimed that he heard a ₹18 crore deal between Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza, of which ₹8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede.

Wankhede, on the other hand, has alleged that he was being targetted personally by a 'known political figure' after Sameer Khan (Nawab Malik's son-in-law) was arrested in a drugs case under the NDPS Act.

"I am under a lurking threat of arrest and it does not suit some vested interest just for conducting an honest impartial investigation. I am ready to face all that is contemplated in Law which would equally establish my innocence," he has stated.