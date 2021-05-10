Maharashtra: CM Introduces 'Majha Doctor' Initiative To Bolster Fight Against COVID-19

Amid the second wave of COVID-19, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray launched the 'Majha Doctor' (My Doctor) initiative involving family doctors in the fight against COVID-19. According to his son and Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray, this was essentially an appeal to family doctors to guide their regular patients at the initial stage of COVID-19. Speaking at the event on May 9 with 700 private doctors from Mumbai, the CM stressed that their role was important as it can help to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He opined that the civic body can manage the treatment of patients in a proper way if the family doctors can keep a check on their treatment during home isolation and update the ward officers regularly. Apart from rendering mental support, the Shiv Sena supremo stated that the family doctors can identify symptoms and check whether the patient is asymptomatic or needs hospitalization. This will enable patients to be shifted to hospitals on time if their health deteriorates. Moreover, Uddhav Thackeray urged them to register in the Covid Care Centers and jumbo field hospitals in their vicinity and visit the places for consultation.

CM Uddhav Thackeray ji and the State’s Medical Task Force (that determine’s the state’s medical response to covid) launched “Majha Doctor”, appealing to family doctors to guide their regular patients at the early signs of covid like symptoms and test them. https://t.co/Gmewj9fBVL — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 10, 2021

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

On Sunday, May 9, Maharashtra recorded 48,401 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 51,01,737. At present, there are 6,15,783 active cases in the State. With 60,226 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 44,07,818. In a heartening development, Mumbai too recorded only 2403 new cases.

572 deaths including 68 from Mumbai, 50 from Kalyan Dombivali, 49 from Nashik, 45 from Nagpur, 31 from Latur, and 25 from Pune were reported on Sunday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 310 occurred in the last 48 hours, 126 in the last week, and 136 from the period before. Until now, a total of 75,849 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 2,94,38,797 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 36,96,896 persons are under home quarantine, 26,939 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 17.33 per cent, 86.4 per cent and 1.49 per cent respectively.