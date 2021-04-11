Maharashtra CM Mulls 8-day Lockdown After Meeting COVID Task Force; 2-day Notice Likely

As Maharashtra's weekend lockdown comes to an end, CM Uddhav Thackeray held a 2-hour-long meeting with the state COVID task force and Health minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday, mulling over imposing a statewide lockdown. Sources state that while Thackeray has proposed an 8-day lockdown, three task force members have suggested 14 days. Currently, the state govt has imposed a weekend lockdown and stricter curbs during the week.

Maharashtra CM hold COVID review

The CM office tweeted that Thackeray was discussing the availability of oxygen & beds, use of Remdesivir, treatment protocols, increase in capacity of facilities, imposition of restrictions & fines for violating COVID protocols. Sources report that citizens will be given a 2-day window period before announcing a lockdown. The final decision of the number of days for lockdown will be decided by the CM, who will also discuss the issue with other cabinet members. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Aslam Sheikh has asked the state COVID Task Force to study why cases are increasing only in Maharashtra and not in states where elections are being held and many ministers are campaigning.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray in a meeting with the State Task Force discussed the availability of oxygen & beds, use of Remdesivir, treatment protocols, increase in capacity of facilities, imposition of restrictions & fines for violating COVID protocols. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 11, 2021

Current COVID restrictions in Maharashtra

Last week, the state government released `Break the Chain’ guidelines till April 30 to tackle COVID-19 surge across the state. While night curfew has been imposed from 8 PM to 7 AM, section 144 has been imposed across the state from 7 AM to 8 PM. Essential services including Hospitals, diagnostic centers, Clinics, Medical insurance offices, Pharmacies, Pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services, Groceries, Vegetables Shops, dairies, bakeries, confectionaries, food shops, Trains, Taxis, Autos and public buses, offices of Diplomats of various countries, alll Public Services by local authorities, Transport of Goods, agriculture-related services, e-Commerce, accredited media are exempt from movement restrictions.

All Gardens, Chowpatys and seashores have been shut along with non-essential shops, malls, market places. Private offices except for offices like Banks, Stock Market, Insurance, Medical shops, Mediclaim related offices, telecom offices as well as local disaster management offices, power utilities, water supply offices have been ordered to work from home. Entertainment places like cine-plex, theatres, Amusement Parks/ Arcades/ Video Game Parlours, water parks, gyms, auditoriums, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, saloons, beauty parlours and Spa too have been shut. While religious places, educational institutions too have been shut, restaurants and bars too have been only takeaway and home delivery. All social/political/religious gatherings are banned, weddings capped at 50 people and funerals at 20 people. On Saturday, April 10, Maharashtra recorded 55,411 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 33,43,951.