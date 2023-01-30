Maharashtra CM Must Look Into Issues Plaguing Marathwada During His Visits, Says Sena Leader Ambadas Danve

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should also look into the issues plaguing Marathwada whenever he visits the region, said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Monday referring to the former's presence at a religious gathering.

The chief minister was in Aurangabad on Sunday to attend a religious gathering.

"There is nothing wrong in attending religious meetings and coming to Marathwada for the same. But the chief minister should also look into issues and ensure that they are resolved. Does he (Shinde) feel that the problems in the region have been solved?" the Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council said.

Matters pertaining to irrigation and Marathwada Development Board are not on the agenda of the state government since its formation, he claimed.

The case is not limited to Marathwada alone, it is happening with Vidarbha and the state capital Mumbai, Danve alleged.

The state government keeps talking about what it did six months ago, but is not looking into issues of the public, he said.

