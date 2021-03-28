Maharashtra CM Orders To Enforce 'restrictions Like Lockdown' As COVID Cases Surge To 40k

Quick links:
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 28, Sunday, conducted a meeting with senior health officials and the COVID task force and directed them to chalk out restrictions similar to lockdown if people continue to violate the existing COVID-19 related rules and restrictions.
The Chief Minister also said that the rise in COVID cases in Maharashtra is because people are not following guidelines properly. He justified considering stricter guidelines and steps like lockdown in the meeting.
Maharashtra on 28th March registered 40,418 COVID cases, its highest single day spike since the pandemic began in 2020. With 108 deaths ina single day, the state's death toll reached to 54,181.
On March 27, Maharashtra govt-issued strict guidelines under its 'Mission Begin Again' directive, which includes enforcing a curfew from 8 PM to 7 AM. The curfew has come into force, starting today.
It is pertinent to mention here that Maharashtra reported 35,726 cases. Meanwhile, India reported fresh 62,714 cases.
