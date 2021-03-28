Last Updated:

Maharashtra CM Orders To Enforce 'restrictions Like Lockdown' As COVID Cases Surge To 40k

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Uddhav Thackeray in a meeting with the senior officials to impose lock-down like restrictions in the State.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
CMO Maharashtra/Twitter-@ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 28, Sunday, conducted a meeting with senior health officials and the COVID task force and directed them to chalk out restrictions similar to lockdown if people continue to violate the existing COVID-19 related rules and restrictions. 

The Chief Minister also said that the rise in COVID cases in Maharashtra is because people are not following guidelines properly. He justified considering stricter guidelines and steps like lockdown in the meeting.

Maharashtra on 28th March registered 40,418 COVID cases, its highest single day spike since the pandemic began in 2020. With 108 deaths ina single day, the state's death toll reached to 54,181. 

Mission Begin Again directives

On March 27, Maharashtra govt-issued strict guidelines under its 'Mission Begin Again' directive, which includes enforcing a curfew from 8 PM to 7 AM. The curfew has come into force, starting today. 

The other guidelines under 'Mission Begin Again' are;-

  • Gathering of 5 or more not allowed from 8 PM to 7 AM effective 27 March midnight. Violation will attract a Rs 1000 fine
  • All public places (Gardens & Beaches) to remain shut from 8 PM to 7 AM effective 27 March midnight. Violation will attract a Rs 1000 fine.
  • All Cinema halls, malls, auditoriums and restaurants to remain shut from 8 PM to 7 AM effective 27 March midnight. Home delivery and takeaway will be allowed. Any violation will attract cinema halls/hotels/restaurants to be closed for a period until the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the Central govt.
  • All social/political/religious gatherings are banned
  • Cap of 50 people allowed for weddings & 20 for funerals
  • All offices except health & essential capped at 50% capacity
  • RT-PCR testing should be scaled up to 70% or more

It is pertinent to mention here that Maharashtra reported 35,726 cases. Meanwhile, India reported fresh 62,714 cases.

(Credits-CMO Maharashtra/Twitter-@ANI)

First Published:
