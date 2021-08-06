Maharashtra CM Promises Relief Package For Artists Affected Due To COVID-19

On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with the Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Deshmukh took the decision to authorise a relief package for COVID-19-affected artists. These will include the folk artists, folk art troupe drivers, proprietors, and producers.

Thackeray promised financial aid of Rs 5,000 to each of the 56,000 artists in the state, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

The Maharashtra CM sanctioned a one-time Covid assistance package for artists, in a session with Amit Deshmukh on August 5, Thursday. In this respect, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited Deshmukh and had a detailed discussion. CM Thackeray even instructed them to present a comprehensive proposal with regard to the state cabinet immediately.

The meeting was conducted in the presence of Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Deshmukh, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashish Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikas Kharge, Maharashtra Film, Theater and Cultural Development Corporation.

Earlier, the Maharashtra CM announced a financial support plan for children who lost their parents owing to COVID-19, in which a fixed deposit of Rs. 5 lakh will be set up for each kid. The program will support children under the age of 18 who have lost both parents as a result of COVID-19 since March 1, 2020. COVID-19 will also cover children who have already lost one parent and have lost the surviving parent.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai city recorded 324 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the overall number of cases to 7,36,346. Currently, there are 4,529 active patients in Mumbai.

On August 5, 315 patients were discharged from hospitals after completing their recuperation. The total number of positive patients who have recovered and discharged is 7,13,476.

Furthermore, nine people died from the infection, including seven who had co-morbidities. The overall number of people killed was 15,929.

The BMC health staff, on the other hand, performed 34,145 tests in a single day. A total of 83,09,593 COVID-19 tests have been completed till date. The Mumbai district's recovery rate is 97%, with a doubling rate of 1,591 days.

Vaccination Drive

Talking more about the vaccination drive, Thane Municipal Corporation organised a COVID-19 Vaccine program for the transgender population on June 19.

On the other hand, all age categories of women eligible for vaccination have received less doses than men. It is detected that more than 1.6 million women in Maharashtra had been vaccinated which is far less than the percentage of men. As of June 13, 46.1 percent of the state's vaccinated population was female, while 53.8 percent was male. The gender difference is even more pronounced in Mumbai, where almost 350,000 fewer women were vaccinated.

(Image Credit: Twitter)