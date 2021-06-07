Maharashtra CM Puts Agencies On Alert As IMD Warns Of 4 Days Of Heavy Rains

After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of four days of severe rainfall in all Konkan districts, including Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed all agencies to be ready and cautious on Monday, June 7. All districts in the Konkan, including the Mumbai metropolitan area, have been warned of severe rains during the four days from June 9 to 12, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Uddhav Thackeray directs agencies

The Chief Minister has directed that coordination be maintained and that dangerous buildings, affected areas, and inhabitants of the Lolain region be evacuated as needed while ensuring that no other patient care, including COVID-19, is disrupted at this time. He noted, "NDRF and SDRF units should be deployed where necessary during this time of heavy rains and other central agencies including ONGC should be alerted about the heavy rains during this period."

India Meteorological Department informed, "The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through lat. 18.0°N/ Long. 65°E, lat. 18.5°N/ Long. 70°E, Alibagh, Pune, Medak, Nalgonda, Rentachintala, Sriharikota on June 7." Also, "Enhanced rainfall activity likely along the West coast including Maharashtra," added IMD.

Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra

IMD warned about the upcoming rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Maharashtra. It tweeted, "Under the influence of the off-shore trough at mean sea level from north Maharashtra coast to north Kerala coast; isolated to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over parts of south peninsular India during next 4-5 days."

Climate Research & Services at Pune, KS Hosalikar wrote on Twitter, "Pl see the severe weather warnings given by IMD today for coming 5 days. From 10th June onward enhancement in rainfall is seen over Konkan, with the possibility of heavy to very heavy at isolated places. The trend is likely to continue."

In a series of tweets, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at Mumbai said, "Severe weather warnings over the region during next 5 days. Increase in rainfall activity expected over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from 10th June." Thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds, and moderate to intense rain are expected over Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ahmednagar, Pune, Beed, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Aurangabad, and Latur in the next three to four hours, according to the RMC.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

Picture Credit: OfficeOFUT/Twitter/PTI