Maharashtra CM Requests PM Modi To Frame National Policy To Stop Gatherings Amid COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, July 16, interacted with the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Kerala on the COVID-19 situation. Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to formulate a national policy related to COVID-19 restrictions. During the meeting, Thackeray requested PM Modi to stop people from crowding at one place for social, political, and religious purposes, in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

What did Thackeray request from PM Modi?

PM Modi in a virtual meeting took stock of the Coronavirus situation. Maharashtra CM Thackeray urged the PM to focus on overcrowding at public places. CM Thackeray said, "Even as the government is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the crowding at public places is a huge challenge. The Centre should conceptualize a national-level policy to prevent public crowding from happening in the name of social, political and religious gatherings". A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), conjectured that the CM of Maharashtra had apprised the PM of the steps taken in Maharashtra, to fight the second wave of the pandemic, and added that planning to counter the possible third wave was going on.

COVID-19: PM Modi interacts with CMs of 6 states

PM Modi on remarking that the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in some states still remains a matter of concern, said that it was extremely important that the states, where cases were increasing, take proactive measures to prevent any possibility of the third wave. He proclaimed that there was some relief from the way the number of COVID-19 cases had come down in most of the states of the country. ''Seeing this downward trend, experts were also hoping that soon the country would come out of the second wave completely,'' the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister believed the fact that the country has to move forward only by focusing on the strategy of ;

Test

Track

Treat

Vaccine

PM Modi said that special attention has to be paid to micro-containment zones. He said that the districts, where the positivity rate is high should be given more focus. Informing that funds are being made available to all the states of the country for making new ICU beds, increasing the testing capacity, and for all other needs. PM Modi said that the Centre has released an emergency COVID-19 response package of more than Rs 23,000 crore.

With Inputs from ANI

Image Credits - ANI/PTI