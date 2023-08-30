Maharashtra CM Shinde Meets NITI Aayog Officials, Discusses Economic Growth Of Mumbai Region

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday held a meeting with NITI Aayog officials during which steps needed to take the GDP of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to USD 300 billion by 2030 were discussed.

The state government will appoint an independent team to coordinate with the NITI Aayog, Shinde was quoted as saying in a release from his office.

NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam and his delegation made a presentation about how the economic growth of the city can be boosted.

Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were also present during the meeting.

The statement, quoting Subrahmanyam, said the existing GDP of the MMR is USD 140 billion.

By 2030, the population of MMR will grow to 2.7 crore. The growth rate of MMR has been five percent in the last five years.