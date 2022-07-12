Maharashtra: CM Shinde Promises Incentive Grants To All Farmers Affected By Heavy Rains

On July 12, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, with a view to helping the farmers affected by the heavy rains and floods, announced that all the affected farmers will get the benefits of the Incentive Subsidy Scheme.

Maharashtra CM took to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday and said, "The state government will provide incentive subsidy scheme to the farmers affected by heavy rains and the oppressive conditions of the scheme will be removed."

The newly appointed CM of Maharashtra also directed the administration to take an immediate decision in this regard today.

Considering the conditions of the scheme where some flood-affected farmers who repay their regular crop loans do not get incentive subsidy of up to Rs 50,000, the CM today directed the government to take an 'immediate decision' to not exclude such flood-affected farmers from the scheme.

Earlier lakhs of farmers were being denied such incentives

"The rules imposed by the government for providing Rs 50,000 subsidy grant to farmers who repay their loans regularly under the Mahatma Phule Debt Waiver Scheme are oppressive," according to MLA Prakash Abitkar and MP Dhairyashil Mane.



Farmers who received government compensation for excessive rains in 2018–19 are not eligible for this programme. As a result, this programme is unavailable to millions of farmers throughout the state. In addition, loans obtained from financial institutions or banks for the years 2017–2018, 2018–2019, and 2019–2020 are eligible under this programme, MLA Abitkar and MP Dhairyasheil Mane had also stated.