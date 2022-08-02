Maharashtra CM Shinde Seeks Bharat Ratna For King Of Dalit Literature Annabhau Sathe

On the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of Sahitya Ratna Annabhau Sathe, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that his government will propose the name of the social reformer for India's highest civilian honour - the Bharat Ratna.

On Monday, CM Shinde visited the residence of Annabhau Sathe in Ghatkopar and paid obeisance to the founding father of 'Dalit Literature'. He also met Sahitya Ratna Sathe's family and expressed the desire to turn the social reformer's house into a memorial.

"The government is thinking of commemorating this house which was sanctified by the presence of Annabhau by turning it into a memorial," said the CM. He was accompanied by Shiv Sena MP Shewale Rahul, MLA Dilip Lande, and office bearers of Anna Bhau Sathe Smarak Samiti on the occasion.

Eknath Shinde pays floral tributes to Annabhau Sathe

Later in the day, CM Eknath Shinde also attended a program organized to commemorate Annabhau Sathe Jayanti at the Fine Art Auditorium in Chembur and assured that his government will not fall short in building an international memorial for Annabhau Sathe.

The Chief Minister also paid tributes to the Dalit icon by paying floral tributes to his statue in Chembur. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, and Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar were also present on the occasion.

"I saluted the senior Marathi writer Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe, who popularised folk theatre in the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, on the occasion of his birth anniversary," CM Shinde wrote on Twitter.

Credited as a founding father of 'Dalit Literature', Anna Bhau Sathe was a social reformer, folk poet, and writer from Maharashtra. Born into a Dalit family on August 1, 1920, Sathe's upbringing and identity were central to his writing and political activism. He has written 35 novels in the Marathi language which were translated into 22 languages from around the world. Annabhau Sathe is known for his vital role in Samyukta Maharashtra Movement.

The demand to confer social reformer Annabhau Sathe with the Bharat Ratna has been raised many times by activists and political parties including the Shiv Sena and the BJP.