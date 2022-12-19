Maharashtra CM Shinde Slams Opposition For Politicising Border Dispute Row With Karnataka

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday, December 19 slammed the Opposition for politicising the border dispute with Karnataka and said they should all stand together with the residents residing along the border.

CM Shinde was responding to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar who raised the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute issue on the first day of the Winter Session of the state's Legislative Assembly. Pawar also mentioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent meeting with CM Shinde and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in Delhi on the border, while adding that CM Shinde and DyCM Devendra Fadnavis must take firm action on the border row.

Responding to Pawar, CM Shinde said, "For the first time, the Union Home Minister has mediated in the inter-state border dispute (between Maharashtra & Karnataka). He took the matter seriously. I told him that it is a matter of Maharashtra’s pride, and he, therefore, took the meeting."

For the first time, the Union Home Minister has mediated in the inter-state border dispute (between Maharashtra & Karnataka). There should be no politics on this issue now. We should stand together with the border residents: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Legislative Assembly pic.twitter.com/yLYRmur0EL — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

The Chief Minister lambasted the Maharashtra Opposition-- Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for politicising the matter. "We should not politicise the border dispute. There are other issues that you can politicise. We should stand together with the border residents... The matter is in Supreme Court, we should wait. We should not politicise the matter," the Maharashtra CM added.

Opposition stage protest

Earlier in the day, the MVA parties staged a protest against the Shinde government outside the Legislative Assembly in Nagpur and raised slogans. The Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar was seen holding "50 Khoke (crore), Ekdum Ok" poster-- a jibe the Opposition uses to attack Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction alleging that Shinde's MLAs took Rs 50 crore from the BJP to fell the MVA government in Maharashtra.

Along with Ajit Pawar, Congress' Balasaheb Thorat, NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal and others were also present outside the assembly protesting against the Shinde government.

Notably, despite both state governments agreeing not to make any claim against each other over any region and that a resolution should be reached in a constitutional manner, the Opposition has been instigating the border row. On Monday, NCP workers tried entering Karnataka's Belagavi area. Police detained 10-15 NCP leaders who wanted to hold a grand meeting in Belagavi over the border dispute.

It is pertinent to mention that on December 17, the MVA also a protest march in Mumbai against the state government on several issues including the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row.

Karnataka-Maharashtra border row

The border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka has been going on for a long time over predominantly Marathi-speaking regions such as Belagavi. The controversy, however, escalated from Basavaraj Bommai's announcement on November 22 that his government was seriously considering the resolution passed by some villages in the Jat taluka of Maharashtra's Sangli district to merge with Karnataka. Retorting to this, Devendra Fadnavis said that no village in his state will be ceded to Karnataka. In response, the Karnataka CM dubbed it a 'provocative' remark and staked claim to Kannada-speaking regions of Maharashtra.