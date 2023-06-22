Maharashtra CM should inaugurate Haj house in Aurangabad: AIMIM leader Jaleel

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel has demanded that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurate the newly constructed Haj house in Aurangabad.

Jaleel met Aurangabad Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar on Wednesday to put forth his demand.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, the Lok Sabha member from Aurangabad said, "The chief minister of Maharashtra should inaugurate the Haj house in Aurangabad. This is because we have a proposal to make a stadium on the Amkhas ground near the Haj house and we want that the CM give nod for the proposal during the inauguration of the Haj house." Jaleel said he has also spoken to state agriculture minister Abdul Sattar to request the CM for the Haj house inauguration here.

The AIMIM leader said he also discussed with the divisional commissioner about speeding up the construction of a 400-bed hospital on Jalna road in Aurangabad and to make it operational at the earliest.