Maharashtra CM Thackeray Concedes Three-party Alliance Challenge, Eyes 'modest' Government

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday informed that an order to stop the work on the Aarey metro car shed project has been passed. Addressing his first press conference since taking office, CM Thackeray also informed that he has told the Secretaries to use taxpayers' money in the best way and should not be wasted. Here are the key highlights:

On Aarey car shed

"I am the first CM to be born and brought up in Mumbai. I have studied the Aarey car-shed case. I will review the situation and take steps. Development is necessary for sure. If we have to lose anything then it cannot be development. I have ordered to stop the work of the Aarey metro car shed project today. Metro work will not stop but till the next decision, not a single leaf of Aarey will be cut."

In October, the erstwhile Shiv Sena-BJP alliance hit a rough patch after the Devendra Fadnavis government pushed for the felling of trees in the Aarey colony for building of a metro car shed while Sena opposed it. Over 2,185 trees were razed in the area in concurrence with the Bombay High Court's order which had upheld the permission granted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) tree authority to cut down trees to make a metro car shed. After widespread protests erupted against the felling of trees, the Supreme Court late in October ordered the state not to axe any more trees and maintain the status quo till further orders.

Responsible fiscally

"This is our government and it should behave in a modest manner to the people. The money comes to us from the taxpayers who struggle to earn it. We don't want to waste any public money. Even the posters of the PM and the CM are erected from taxpayers' money. I'm in the Mantralaya (State Secretariat) for the first time. I just had a meeting with the Secretaries. We introduced each other. I told them to use taxpayers' money in the best way, and that it should not be wasted," he said.

On Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance

"I know this is a challenge, three different parties coming together. We have to face the challenges ahead. Criticism should be such that the one facing criticism should realize where is he wrong. In the last few years, we were in the government and no one understood our role. We are representatives of the government. It is easy to prepare a questionnaire but complex to give answers," said CM Thackeray. "All the journalists have an affection for me", the CM jovially remarked leading everyone in the room burst into laughter.

Rs 20 crore for Raigad's development

CM Uddhav Thackeray also announced that his Cabinet has taken a decision to allot Rs 20 crore for the development of Raigad. "I am happy to tell you all that the first decision that this Cabinet has taken is to approve Rs 20 core for the development of Raigad which was the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he informed.

(With ANI inputs)

