Maharashtra CM Thackeray, Governor Koshiyari At Loggerheads Over Saki Naka Rape Case

Yet again, the tussle between Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is out in open, after the latter sent a letter to the former asking him to suggest a special four-day session of Parliament, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

This development comes in as Koshyari earlier wrote a letter to the Maharashtra CM asking to convene a special session of the State Legislature to discuss violence against women in the wake of rape and death of a woman at Saki Naka. A delegation of BJP women MLAs (members of legislative assembly) had met the Governor and requested him to direct the state government to hold the special session.

However, responding to Koshyari’s letter, the Maharashtra CM was quick to point that his stance siding the Opposition was ‘lethal for democracy’. In fact, referring to various instances wherein the modesty of women was outraged, Thackeray pointed out various such instances that took place across the country.

“The Opposition is demanding a 'special session' but your being in-tune with them is fatal to 'parliamentary democracy'. I realize that incidents like atrocities on women, rapes tarnish the country and society. Delhi has become a rape capital in the last few years. These incidents brought disrepute to Delhi. There is no need to tell that it is the Centre's responsibility to look after the security centre of Delhi. Recently a nine-year-old Dalit daughter was raped there. A woman was raped in BJP-ruled Bihar. A Kho-Kho player was raped and killed in UP. The incident of Hathras, Unnao shook the whole country. But the BJP there never demanded to call a special session regarding all this matter. There were atrocities on mothers and daughters in Jammu and Kashmir too, but the BJP government of that time never called a special session,” wrote CM Thackeray in the letter.

Thackeray has in a tweet on September 11, said, “The heinous crime that took place in Saki Naka is a disgrace to humanity. The case will be tried on a fast track & the culprit will be severely punished, ensuring justice to the woman who lost her life due to this dreadful crime. Officials are directed to speed up the investigation.”

However, what is pertinent to note is that this is not the first such instance wherein the tussle between the two is out in open. Governor Koshyari is yet to approve 12 names of Member of Legislative Councils approved by the State Cabinet in November last year.