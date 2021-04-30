Maharashtra CM Thackeray Rules Out 'stricter Lockdown'; Says State Needs 12 Cr Vaccines

Ahead of the start of vaccination of 18-44 year-olds, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray briefed that the state will begin the drive as and when more vaccines are received. Currently, Maharashtra has 3,00,000 doses for inoculating those between 18-44 years while it has a capacity to vaccinate 10 lakh people. He also ruled out the need for a stricter lockdown but cautioned people to remain vigilant as cases continue to surge in the state.

Uddhav Thackeray: 'No need for stricter lockdown'

"We have been to contain the spread of COVID19 due to restrictions and lockdown. Our estimate was that there might be 10 lakh positive active patients, but now it is 7 lakh cases. There is no need for a more strict lockdown in the state, people are following the restrictions," said Thackeray. The CM also warned people to not crowd vaccination centres on May 1 as it might run the risk of becoming hotspots.

Talking about the vaccination drive, he suggested that respective states should be allowed to create their own apps for vaccinations that can be connected to the Centre. He added, " The Central govt put the responsibility on vaccinations of the 18 to 45 years age group, so we need 12 crores doses. We are ready to pay a one-time sum to any vaccine manufacturers but no one is willing to supply such a large quantity of vaccines. We are preparing for the third wave of Covid. We do not want to face any situation like the second wave."

Maharashtra to 'ceremonially start' vaccination

Marking a 'ceremonial' start of the vaccination, Maharashtra Health minister Rajesh Tope on Friday, said that the state would 'inaugurate the drive on a nominal basis' on Saturday - May 1. This move has been done as per CM Uddhav Thackeray's wishes to start that the vaccination drive on 'Maharashtra day' - May 1. The state has already expressed its inability to start vaccinating 18-44-year-olds from May 1 due to the non-availability of vaccines.

Finally, the Maharashtra cabinet announced that it will provide free vaccines to 5.71 crore beneficiaries aged between 18-45 years as India gears up for the third phase of the inoculation drive from May 1. While minister Nawab Malik had already announced the same on Sunday, there was confusion after Congress opposed the announcement, saying the decision will be taken by CM Uddhav Thackeray. The govt has floated a global tender to attract international vaccines as part of the state's immunisation drive. As of date Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, J&K, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Sikkim have announced free vaccines to all adults above 18. India has administered 15,12,44,226 vaccine doses till date, of which 2,63,41,135 have received the second dose.