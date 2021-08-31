Maharashtra CM Thackeray Urges Public To Avoid Gatherings During Dahi Handi, Ganeshotsav

On Tuesday, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray urged the public to avoid gatherings during Dahi Handi and Ganotsav. He emphasised the Centre's appeal and asserted that the restriction letter would be produced to anyone who wants to protest against the order. When Dahi Handi is celebrated, CM Thackeray had urged the Dahi Handi Samanvay Samiti (DHSS) to stay away from such celebrations. He had iterated the same on Monday while issuing guidelines prohibiting mass gatherings for the upcoming festivals in the state.

MVA takes strict actions against defaulters

As soon as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra warned the people against celebrating the festival of Dahi Handi last week, the Opposition, especially the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, strongly criticised the move. The party had also made it clear that they would celebrate the festival in the state no matter what. In line with the state government's order, police stations had issued notices, summoned Govinda Pathak, and arrested a few as a preventive measure for defying the state's ban on the celebration of the festival. As per CM Maharashtra, the warning and ban were issued to prioritise people's health over the festivals as the COVID threat loomed over the country. In a statement, CM Thackeray had urged its citizens and said, "show humanity and send a message to the worldMaharashtraashtra will be the first to banish Corona."

Opposition dissatisfied

Several organising committees had decided to oppose the stance put forward by the Thackeray led Maharashtra government and said that they would go on to continue with the decision. Maharashtra BJP on Tuesday demanded the state government allow the celebration of Dahi Handi, considering that fully vaccinated people took part in the celebration.

While speaking to news agency ANI, BJP MLA Ram Kadam declared that they would celebrate the festival even if the police force is used against them. The statement from BJP leader Ram Kadam came after Mumbai police personnel reached his residence in the morning over his earlier announcement to celebrate Dahi Handi. It is pertinent to mention that BJP leader Ram Kadam is one of the big-ticket Dahi Handi organisers. According to BJP MLA Kadam, the Maharashtra Government should allow the festival with adherence to COVID protocols.

Image Credit: ANI/PTI