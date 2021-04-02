Maharashtra CM To Hold Key Meet With Officials As Covid-19 Cases Continue To Soar In State

As Maharashtra's Pune district continues to record a surge in COVID-19 cases, the night curfew timings of the district have been revised. The city has been imposed with a 12-hour curfew from 6 pm to 6 am. The decision was taken by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during the COVID-19 review meeting. The order will be implemented from Saturday (April 3) and will be reviewed next Friday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a high-level meeting over the Covid-19 situation.

Revised Curfew Guidelines

As per the revised curfew guidelines-- all the eateries, restaurants, bars, cinema hall and PMC bus services will be shut down for the next 7 days. Religious Places to remain closed during the same period. Schools, colleges will remain closed till April 30. No public function, except funerals & weddings, will be allowed; max 20 people in funerals& 50 in weddings. Order to come into effect from tomorrow (Saturday). After 7 days the situation will be reviewed next Friday.

COVID Cases in Pune

Pune district in Maharashtra reported as many as 8,011 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed its cumulative count to 5,42,422, a health official said. This is for the second consecutive day the district has recorded more than 8,000 cases. On Wednesday, the district had reported 8,605 new infection cases, it's biggest single-day spike ever since the pandemic began last year. Its fatality count reached 10,039 as 65 patients succumbed to the infection during the day.

CM Uddhav Thackeray meeting on Covid-19

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting in Maharashtra over the present COVID-19 situation in the state. Amid the massive spike in COVID-19 cases across the state, the government has imposed a Night Curfew starting from 8 PM to 7 AM in the morning.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to chair a high-level meeting with officials today, over the #COVID19 situation in the state.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar later informed that after the meeting CM Thackeray will address the people of the state. She said, "Cases are rising daily in Mumbai, this is a matter of concern. Due to the surge, a shortage of beds and ventilators is also being seen. We had been appealing to people since last March but they are showing carelessness".

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to address people of the state today at 8:30 pm: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

As per the State Health Department, Maharashtra reported 43,183 new COVID-19 cases, 32,641 recoveries, 249 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the state rose to 28,56,163 including 3,66,533 active cases and 24,33,368 total recoveries. The death toll mounted to 54,898 including the new deaths.

Mumbai reported 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, 5,031 recoveries and 18 deaths today. The cumulative infections in the capital city rose to 4,23,360 including 3,55,691 total recoveries and 55,005 active cases. The total number of deaths in the city surged to 11,704 including the new deaths.

COVID cases in India

As per the Union Health Ministry, India reported 72,330 new COVID-19 cases and 459 related deaths in the last 24 hours. With these additional cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached 1,22,21,665 while the death toll has soared up to 1,62,927. 84.61 per cent of the new cases are reported from 8 states-- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI/Representative image)