FULL BRIEFING: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Says 'war Between Citizens & Coronavirus Pandemic'

Amid the 21 days nationwide lockdown, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday compared the current condition to a war-like situation. CM Thackeray also assured that there is sufficient stock of essential commodities and people need not worry about it.

Addressing the citizens Thackeray said, "Today we are fighting against those who are invisible. This is a war between citizens and this pandemic. And we can defeat only by staying back at home. We have now seen the seriousness of the coronavirus diseases. Until now we saw this problem in a negative light."

"I did urge everyone to stay at home. It is a war-like situation so I have compared this Coronavirus with war, when we are not aware of the enemy then the enemy will attack us, so we have to be aware as we cannot see this enemy. So now also I will appeal to people to stay at home. The positive part about this is as you can see on social media platforms family are spending time together, some are following their hobbies," he added.

Further speaking about essential commodities he said, "The Central Ministry has notified that to reduce the use of air conditioners and let fresh air circulate in your homes. People are asking me what I am doing at home. I am at home listening to Mrs. CM, you listen to your home minister, there is no need to panic, essential services are available. We have sufficient stock of essential commodities like vegetables, rice & other items of daily use, so there is no need to worry. All shops selling essential goods are open too. We will celebrate GudiPadwa once we tackle this crisis."

India under lockdown

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported over 580 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus.

