Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Convenes COVID Review Meeting Amid Concern Over Omicron

Amid mounting concerns over the new variant 'Omicron' emerging from South Africa, the Maharashtra government convened a COVID review meeting. Chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, with District Collectors of Maharashtra in attendance, directions were issued to commence work in the State immediately, without waiting for the Centre to issue guidelines. Instructions have been given to keep a close watch on the airports.

On November 24, the World Health Organization (WHO) received the first report of the new, potentially more contagious strain. The strain, which was first reported in South Africa, has been found in a few other countries like the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Botswana, and Israel. The global health body has named the new variant 'Omicron', labelling it a variant of concern because of its high number of mutations and some early evidence that it carries a higher degree of infection than other variants.

Revised COVID guidelines for Mumbai

On Saturday, revised guidelines for Mumbai was issued. As per the guidelines issued by BMC, If an international traveller lands in Mumbai directly or indirectly from an African country where the new COVID virus has been discovered, their passport would be strictly examined. A medical examination would also be done on the basis of whether the passengers are showing symptoms of infection or not. If the traveller is found to be infected, he or she would be subjected to immediate institutional segregation and verification of the genome sequencing will be conducted.

Also, all private and government hospitals have been directed to ramp up COVID treatment efforts. Apart from this, directions have been given to reinspect COVID centres. "In them, medical and other necessary manpower, stock of medicines, production and storage of medical oxygen, electrical system, fire fighting system should be reviewed," the statement issued after the meeting read.

The development comes as Maharashtra on Sunday reported 832 fresh COVID-19 cases and 33 fatalities, taking the state's tally to 66,34,444 and toll to 1,40,941, an official said. The official further informed that Mumbai alone registered 210 new cases and four deaths, which took the tally and toll to 7,62,584 and 16,330, respectively.