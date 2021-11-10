Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Hospitalised In Mumbai; To Undergo Minor Spine Surgery

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was admitted in Mumbai's Harkishandas hospital on Wednesday. The 61-year-old leader will undergo minor surgery for his spine, sources said. The CM has been reportedly suffering from neck issues. He is expected to be discharged after 2-3 days.

CM Uddhav Thackeray had on Tuesday hinted that he may undergo a surgery “if need arises", stating that his back pain has aggravated. As per reports, the Shiv Sena chief has been exercising under an expert’s guidance and also walks on a treadmill regularly.

"Since the last few days, he developed pain in his legs and back. He had also mentioned this during his meeting with journalists before Diwali," one of CM's aide told PTI.

"The CM's pain has aggravated and a medical team is monitoring the development. He is also undergoing routine check-up," the CM's aide added.