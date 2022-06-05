Maharashtra CM Vows To Help Kashmiri Pandits Fleeing Valley; 'Won't' Leave Them In Lurch'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday expressed concern over the "targeted killings of Hindus and Pandits in Kashmir and extended support to the community amid their exodus from the Valley.

"Kashmiri Pandits were shown the dream of ghar vapasi (resettlement in the Valley), but they are being targeted and killed. Pandits are fleeing the Valley. Their exodus is shocking," said CM Thackeray in a statement.

The Shiv Sena chief assured the Kashmiri Pandit community that the Maharashtra govt will stand firmly with them. "We will do whatever is possible for Kashmiri Pandits, we will not leave them in the lurch," he said.

In 1995, when the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition came to power in Maharashtra, Sena founder Bal Thackeray had ensured a quota in educational institutes in the state for the children of Kashmiri Pandits, he noted. "Our government is in touch with Kashmiri Pandit leaders and will do everything it can for their protection," Thackeray further said.

Unrest in Kashmir forces exodus of Pandits

Over the past few weeks, following the rising number of attacks on Kashmiri Pandits and migrant workers in the valley, government employees have been protesting in large numbers questioning the security arrangement by the J&K government. The employees also threatened to not resume work unless the government transfers them to Jammu or their respective home districts.

The development comes in the backdrop of the brutal killings of Kashmiri Pandits, and Hindus including Rahul Bhat, Amreen Bhat, Rajni Bala, and most recently, Vijay Kumar. A fresh wave of fear has hit people in Kashmir following the targeted killings of civilians in the Valley.

Kashmiri Pandits have already started relocating to ensure their safety due to the rise in attacks. Amid protests by Kashmiri Hindus for relocation to Jammu, several families left the transit camps in the valley this week. While many went in their own vehicles, some also travelled on bicycles.

So far, 177 Kashmiri Pandit teachers have been transferred to safer locations in Srinagar in the wake of terrorist attacks. The move came following the high-security meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah who clearly stated that the people will not be moved out of the valley but, will surely be shifted to safe zones.

(With inputs from agency)