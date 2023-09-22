Maharashtra CM, women functionaries of BSS perform special aarti over passage of women's reservation bill in Parliament

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and nearly 100 women functionaries of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) faction performed a special aarti for Lord Ganesha on Friday over the passage of the women's reservation bill in Parliament.

As per a release issued by the party, nearly 100 functionaries of the party's women's wing from Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai performed the aarti at Shinde's residence here.

The women functionaries thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the passing of the bill in Parliament.

The chief minister, party leader Vikas Repale, party spokesperson Shital Mhatre, Thane district women's wing coordinator and former mayor Meenakshi Shinde among others were present.

Parliament approved 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' for reserving one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women and the Rajya Sabha unanimously cleared it on Thursday. All 214 MPs present in the House voted in favour of it.