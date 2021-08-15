In a fresh twist in Maharashtra politics, CM Uddhav Thackeray's personal secretary Milind Narvekar received a threat that the Central investigative agencies will probe him. Reportedly, an unknown individual sent a WhatsApp message to the Shiv Sena secretary asking him to fulfill certain demands failing which he will face the wrath of the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and National Investigation Agency. After he submitted a written complaint to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, the crime branch commenced its investigation into the matter.

A confidante of Thackeray for over 25 years, Narvekar was deputed to hold talks with the Congress leadership in Delhi in the run-up to the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. Perceiving to be controlling access to the Sena supremo, he has been blamed by many leaders including MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Union Minister Narayan Rane for creating a rift between them and the party leadership. While Milind Narvekar's name has done the rounds for an MLC and Rajya Sabha position in the past, he was appointed as the party's secretary in January 2018.

Shiv Sena leaders under the scanner

Narvekar's revelation comes at a juncture when Sena MP Sanjay Raut has accused the Centre of using Central agencies to destabilise the Maharashtra government. His wife Varsha Raut has been questioned by the ED in the PMC Bank scam investigation. Moreover, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik is under the scanner of the ED in connection with the Tops Grup case and the National Spot Exchange Limited money laundering case.

Interestingly on June 1, Sarnaik wrote to Uddhav Thackeray throwing weight behind the Sena-BJP alliance. The letter stated, "The Municipal Corporation elections in Mumbai, Thane and other cities are scheduled next year. Even though our alliance with BJP no longer exists, personal connection and affection for many BJP leaders remain the same for many Shiv Sena leaders. It will be wise to repair the relationship before it gets worse."

He opined that rapprochement with PM Modi will ensure that the harassment endured by him, Ravindra Waikar and Anil Parab will come to an end. Parab, who holds the portfolios of Transport and Parliamentary Affairs, faced criticism from BJP based on the claims of sacked Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze. In a handwritten statement, Vaze alleged that Parab had insisted on him extorting Rs.50 crore from the trustees of the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust in July/August 2020 to close the inquiry against the latter. He also recalled an incident from January 2021 where the Maharashtra Transport Minister allegedly instructed him to collect at least Rs.2 crore each from 50 "fraudulent" contractors listed with the BMC.