Maharashtra: Common People Got No Benefit From MVA Govt, Says CM Eknath Shinde

Common citizens got no benefits from the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government, and Shiv Sainiks received no help despite the chief minister being from the party, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said here on Saturday.

Shinde and several Sena MLAs had rebelled against then CM Uddhav Thackeray and brought down the MVA government, which also comprised the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress, on June 29.

"Even though there was a Shiv Sena CM earlier, there was no benefit. Under the MVA, common citizens, Shiv Sainiks got nothing," he said while attending the ground breaking ceremony of a sugar factory in Vaijapur.

Taking a swipe at Thackeray, he said, "We didn't do this (rebellion) in hiding. We went according to the teachings of Balasaheb (Sena founder Bal Thackeray) to fight injustice. We have seen people from the opposition coming to the government, we went from the ruling side to the opposition." He went for an alliance with a natural partner like the BJP with whom the Sena contested 2019 Assembly polls jointly, Shinde added.

He also said some saints were unfortunately oppressed during the MVA, though the CM did not give details of any specific incident.

