Maharashtra Congress Appoints Vijay Wadettiwar As LoP

The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday, August 1, appointed senior legislator Vijay Wadettiwar as the new Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly. The Congress high command conveyed the development to Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat.

Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar is a Cabinet Minister in the Maharashtra government and one of the most influential leaders in the state unit of the Congress, having strong influence over people in his home ground of Naxalite-affected areas of Chandrapur and Gadchiroli.

Following the resignation of former LoP Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil who joined the BJP, the post of the Leader of Opposition, which carries ministerial rank, fell vacant. Hence, Wadettiwar was named the LoP.