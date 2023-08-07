Maharashtra Congress Leader Wadettiwar Ridicules Shah, Ajit Pawar On Camaraderie During Pune Event

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday ridiculed the bonhomie between Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a cooperative sector event in Pune a day earlier.

Shah and Pawar shared the dais in an event here on Sunday to launch the digital portal of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) office.

While Shah had said Pawar was at the "right place", the deputy CM praised the former for bringing positive changes in the country's cooperative sector.

"Shah is a son-in-law of Maharashtra, hence he loves Maharashtra more than Gujarat from where he comes," Pawar had said at the event.

Queried about the event, Wadettiwar said, "Shah might have asked Ajit Pawar if the Rs 70,000 crore was stored safely and if he was getting correct interest on it. Or he may have told Ajit Pawar to forget about allegation made by BJP against him." The figure of Rs 70,000 crore was quoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in June in Madhya Pradesh while alleging corruption by the Nationalist Congress Party.

Slamming Pawar, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly asked if the former could do justice to the post (of deputy CM).

Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif and Dilip Walse Patil, had joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2.